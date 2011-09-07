AUCKLAND Handling the breakdown, the most contentious and confusing aspect of rugby, has never been easier thanks to regular meetings between coaches and officials, International Rugby Board (IRB) head of referees Paddy O'Brien said on Wednesday.

Debate often rages amongst coaches, players and supporters about the murky dealings when an attacker is brought to the ground and a dogfight ensues for possession of the ball.

Has the tackler released his opponent, rolled away and returned to his feet fairly and have his team mates arrived from the correct position?

Has the attacker released the ball in time and have his team mates remained on their feet as they try to support him?

So many rules, so many bodies flying in different directions and the referee has only a split second to make his decision.

"People quite often tell me the breakdown is a mess. It's been a mess for 100 years," former referee O'Brien told Reuters at Eden Park, two days ahead of the World Cup kickoff.

"It is the key difference we have in the game. We have clear guidelines how we want the breakdown refereed. It is not as complicated as people make out and I think the breakdown has never been better."

While mistakes are inevitable, O'Brien dismisses the notion of employing a second referee on the pitch to help rule on decisions.

"Not unless you want two lots of inconsistencies. There is enough comment with just one," The fast-talking New Zealander added.

"The bottom line is we all know that it is not a perfect game. What we have got to do is try and minimise the mistakes we make, but it is not something we are frightened of. I suppose if we didn't have that, we would have nothing to talk about."

REALLY IMPORTANT

Two years prior to the September 9-October 23 World Cup, O'Brien was part of a meeting with the coaches of international teams and test match referees to discuss the officiating of matches in preparation for the tournament in New Zealand.

At that meeting, all parties agreed that there were five main points of concern that the referees needed to be stricter on: the breakdown, the scrum, offsides, mauls and foul play.

O'Brien, who spoke just after another briefing with the coaches, said the meeting was a great success and that it would be conducted again ahead of future tournaments like the Six Nations and the soon to be expanded Tri-Nations.

"I think it's the first time I have had a complete buy-in and everyone understands what the philosophy is," O'Brien said.

"The important thing is that our referees deliver that.

"As I said, the game is complex and we are going to make mistakes... but if we go and get the accurate, clear and obvious, then we will make sure the World Cup is a success."

Another added benefit of bringing the referees together was that the meetings improved the level of consistency in matches.

A common sight in past tests was that of players and coaches left bemused by the constantly changing rulings on decisions depending on where the referee came from.

"That's because we have the likes of these World Cups and we get these groups (of referees) together," O'Brien explained of the new-found consistency.

"These are not Northern Hemisphere referees or Southern Hemisphere referees, these are the IRB referees and I think that's really important.

"The teams from the north may play differently to the teams from the south. The referees are on the same page at this tournament and I don't think we will see any difference between either of them."

