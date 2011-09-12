QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand Close, but no cigar, was the abiding feeling from the opening weekend of the rugby World Cup as a series of upsets looked on the cards only for the favourites to find a way to sneak home.

Rugby's weakness has always been its lack of depth, with six or seven World Cup quarter-finalists entirely predictable and the same tiny handful of teams regularly fighting it out in the semi-finals.

The first tranche of fixtures, while not exactly suggesting a shift in that power structure and probably a little unworthy of a local newspaper's headline declaring Saturday "the day of the minnows," did at least offer an indication that the gap might be narrowing.

Romania and Japan, confirmed "minnows" of the international game, had Scotland and France in disarray, while the United States produced a creditable display against Ireland.

Among the stronger sides, Argentina, still the outsiders despite their third-place finish four years ago, will still be wondering how they failed to beat England, while Wales looked every inch the winners against holders South Africa except on the scoreboard.

However, when the dust settled the Welsh were left still trying to add to their solitary victory in more than 100 years of playing the Springboks, while Argentina's defeat means they have now lost six of their opening matches in the seven World Cups and 11 of their 15 games against England.

Japan will certainly have won over some new fans for their brilliant display of relentless running rugby that had France on the ropes and they have shown massive improvement under the guidance of former All Black John Kirwan.

They certainly look a world away from the side thrashed 91-3 by Australia and 72-18 by Wales four years ago, not to mention the 1995 embarrassment of losing 145-17 to New Zealand - which is likely to forever remain the biggest score racked up in a World Cup.

SOLITARY SUCCESS

Yet Japan's win over Zimbabwe 20 years ago remains their solitary success in 21 matches spanning all seven tournaments - hardly an inspiring record for the country due to host the World Cup in 2019.

Romania were the closest to pulling off probably the biggest-ever World Cup upset when they led Scotland with six minutes remaining but two late tries by Simon Danielli saw the Scots home as they seek to maintain their record of reaching at least the quarter-finals in every tournament.

The performance underlined the progress Romania have made in recent years, having lost 42-0 to the Scots at the same stage four years ago and 90-8 to Australia in 2003.

Namibia too looked unrecognisable from their former selves as they produced some nice touches and no little organisation despite losing 49-25 to Fiji.

In 2003 the African side were on the wrong end of the World Cup's most one-sided result when they were crushed 142-0 by Australia, while four years ago they lost 87-10 to France, 63-3 to Argentina and even 30-0 to Georgia.

The International Rugby Board (IRB) will be delighted with such progress, seeing it as a tangible return on the huge investment it has made in second and third-tier nations.

However, that development is likely to lose momentum as the tournament progresses as the event's structure, designed to maximize TV audiences, again heavily favours the major nations.

While the likes of hosts New Zealand, England, Australia and South Africa can look forward to a virtual full week's rest between all their group matches, it is a different story for the outsiders.

Namibia, the United States and Samoa have to squeeze all four of theirs into just 16 days while the likes of Georgia, Canada, Romania, Russia and Russia are not much better off making it even tougher to achieve that next step up into the knockout phase.

