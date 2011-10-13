Russia's Andrey Garbuzov (L) and Ivan Prishchepenko take part in their Captain's run in Nelson September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MOSCOW Russia, who made their rugby World Cup debut last month, plan to bid for the sport's premier event in 2023, the Russian Rugby Union (RRU) said Thursday.

"During our board meeting RRU president Vyacheslav Kopyev stated that Russia would lodge a formal bid to host the World Cup in 2023," the union said on its website (www.rugby.ru).

"The Russian team had a respectable showing in New Zealand, scoring eight tries -- a great achievement for the World Cup debutants. Still, we fell short of our main objective -- we could not win against the United States."

The Russians, as expected, lost all four of their group matches. Their other defeats came against Australia, Ireland and Italy, prompting the resignation of coach Nikolay Nerush.

England will host the 2015 World Cup with Japan staging the tournament four years later.

The game's profile has steadily risen in Russia in recent years and the world's largest country by area has also been awarded the rugby sevens World Cup in 2013 with the sport making its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

"One of our objectives is to win the rugby sevens World Cup in 2013 and also compete in a (15-a-side) World Cup on a regular basis," the RRU said.

