Spurs keen to put Liverpool's title ambitions to bed - Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool's slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.
AUCKLAND Russia's Igor Galinovsky will miss his country's first rugby World Cup after the centre was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured leg.
Galinovsky suffered the injury playing against Welsh side Newport last month and has been replaced by Sergey Trishin, who becomes the 14th member of the squad to play for VVA-Podmoskovye.
"Galinovsky's injury is more serious than originally thought," Russian head coach Nikolai Nerush was quoted as saying on the Rugby Union of Russia website (www.rugby.ru).
"Unfortunately, he will not be able to recover before the start of the rugby World Cup."
Russia arrive in New Zealand on September 6 to start their debut campaign against old cold war rivals United States on September 15 before playing Italy, Ireland, and Tri-Nations champions Australia in Pool C.
NEW YORK Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin battled in court on Tuesday, at a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance.
LONDON Alastair Cook said his decision to relinquish the England captaincy will allow a 'new voice' to help an exciting young England team reach its potential, although he plans to contribute by scoring runs.