South Africa Springboks captain John Smit trains with the team at a practice session in Wellington September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

WELLINGTON Springboks captain and hooker John Smit was named Friday to start his side's rugby World Cup defence against Wales in Pool D Sunday with Bismarck du Plessis dropped to the bench.

The captain's selection has been a bubbling issue for the world champions given Smit's general play has been overshadowed by his Sharks team mate Du Plessis.

Veteran lock Bakkies Botha was not considered after a chronic Achilles tendon injury flared up during training, though coach Peter de Villiers was still able to name the most experienced Springboks side ever with a total of 815 caps.

The Springboks side that started the Tri-Nations match against Australia last month had 810 caps.

Danie Rossouw has replaced Botha and will join vice-captain Victor Matfield in the second row.

Fullback Frans Steyn returns to the team after missing the Springboks' 18-5 victory over the All Blacks in their final Tri-Nations match in Port Elizabeth last month with a hamstring injury.

Blindside flanker Schalk Burger also returns after missing the Tri-Nations due to a thumb injury, while du Plessis, Gurthro Steenkamp and Willem Alberts dropped out of the starting line-up from Port Elizabeth.

De Villiers named five forwards on the bench including Ulster-based lock Johann Muller, who could make his first appearance since the third test against the British & Irish Lions in 2009.

The match-day 22 contains 16 players who were part of the squad that won the 2007 World Cup, with 11 of those in the starting team.

