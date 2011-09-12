South Africa Springboks' Francois Hougaard celebrates with teammate Morne Steyn (R) after scoring a try during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

WELLINGTON South Africa coach Peter de Villiers reiterated the importance of maintaining a watertight defence after his team stood firm to grind out a 17-16 victory over Wales in their opening Pool D match on Sunday.

The Springboks were forced to repel attack after attack for virtually the entire match against a spirited Wales, setting the defending champions up as potential winners of their pool, which also includes Samoa, Fiji and Namibia.

The Springboks' defensive screen, however, was impressive, as they scrambled and used a rush defender on the outside to cut down the possibility of any long passes to players waiting on the wings.

"Defence has become an art at this tournament," De Villiers told reporters in Wellington. "The longer this tournament progresses, the more people are going to struggle to cross the gain line.

"We had a great defensive session last night. The structure worked perfectly but the commitment the guys showed in the system brought out the character in the team.

"You saw how clued up the defence became. You saw last night, Wales recycled the ball nine times and did not make one metre beyond the gain line. If... your defence line (is right) you can nail them a bit."

Despite their excellence in front of the advantage line, Wales did show how to exploit the ageing Springboks with inside centre Jamie Roberts and number eight Toby Faletau particularly prominent at giving their side momentum.

Both Roberts and Faletau's direct approach, with the former impressive when he hit the ball flat and ran hard, indicated how the world champions could be breached, though Wales did not utilise players changing the angle of attack as effectively.

They were also guilty of not recycling the ball as quickly as they would have wanted despite a man of the match performance from captain Sam Warburton.

But the fact the South Africans still won, despite not playing as well as they could have, lifted their coach, who had been perfunctory in his media sessions in the buildup to the Wales match but was more talkative on Monday.

The 54-year-old said he felt the tournament should now fall into place given the fact they had beaten the other seeded team in the pool in their opening game.

"This was undoubtedly the toughest opening game in the tournament and to get through it with a win and only three injuries (Jean de Villiers, Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield) in the squad is not bad," he said.

"We always knew this would be the toughest one (game). We knew they would target us. They threw the kitchen sink at us and for us to withstand that was brilliant.

"This pool is actually the pool to win. When we get through this pool we will be well conditioned for the rest (of the tournament)."

