WELLINGTON Experienced lock Bakkies Botha made a surprise return to the South Africa team on Thursday as the world champions struggled with a rash of injuries ahead of their rugby World Cup Pool D clash against Fiji on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has been suffering with a chronic Achilles tendon problem and Springboks' management said this week it was not responding to treatment as well as hoped while suggesting he might not be available to face the Pacific islanders.

Coach Peter de Villiers, however, has had to make four injury-enforced changes from the team that beat Wales with vice-captain Victor Matfield (hamstring), utility back Butch James (hip flexor), winger Bryan Habana (patella tendon) and centre Jean de Villiers (rib cartilage) not considered.

Replacement lock Johan Muller will also undergo a late fitness test on a tight hamstring. Francois Louw will replace him in Wellington if he is ruled out, De Villiers said.

"We have had injury problems at lock but we have versatile players to cover for most situations," De Villiers said in a statement. "Danie Rossouw has now been picked to start at 4, 5, 7 and 8 this season and will call the lineouts this weekend.

"Willem Alberts is on the bench to cover four of the back five positions in the pack and we have a couple of scrumhalves on the bench who cover three other positions as well, so we are fortunate.

"Against a tough proposition like Fiji you'd prefer to have all your players available but this is tournament rugby and we picked our squad knowing that we would have to cover for many situations."

Fullback Frans Steyn has moved to inside centre to cover for Jean de Villiers' absence, with talented youngster Pat Lambie coming into the side as the last line of defence while Odwa Ndungane replaces Habana on the left wing.

Botha replaces Matfield in the second row, while Gurthro Steenkamp and Tendai Mtawarira swap roles with Steenkamp starting at loosehead prop while Mtawarira shifts to the bench.

The Springboks beat Wales 17-16 in their opening match last while Fiji beat Namibia 49-25. Samoa are the other team in the section nicknamed the 'Pool of Death'.

South Africa: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-Odwa Ndungane, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans Steyn, 11-JP Pietersen, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Fourie Du Preez; 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Danie Rossouw 4-Bakkies Botha, 3-Jannie Du Plessis, 2-John Smit (captain), 1-Gurthro Steenkamp

Replacements: 16-Bismarck Du Plessis, 17-Tendai Mtawarira, 18-Johan Muller, 19-Willem Alberts, 20-Francois Hougaard, 21-Ruan Pienaar, 22-Juan de Jongh

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris and Mark Meadows)