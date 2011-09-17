South Africa Springboks' (from L to R) Bismarck du Plessis, Frans Steyn and Heinrich Brussow leave the field after winning their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Fiji at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

WELLINGTON South Africa took Fiji apart in a clinical performance at the rugby World Cup on Saturday, running in six tries to earn a 49-3 victory in their Pool D match at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The South Africans had tackled themselves to a standstill last week against Wales on the way to 17-16 win and assistant coach Gary Gold had said he did not want to endure a similar performance against Fiji.

On Saturday, they took heed of Gold's advice to dominate the breakdown and provided scrumhalf Fourie du Preez superb quality ball to free his hard running backline and seize their scoring opportunities when they arose.

"Fiji dominated the first 20 minutes and we missed five or six tackles that gave them momentum in the game," Springboks coach Peter de Villiers told reporters.

"We can't allow that going forward. We pride ourselves on our defence and it worked pretty well in our favour but we must be ruthless on defence."

Flyhalf Morne Steyn scored 21 points through a try, five conversions and two penalties as the Springboks grabbed a bonus point and went top of the "Pool of Death" that also includes Wales, Samoa and Namibia.

After flyhalf Steyn surprisingly missed an early penalty attempt, inside centre Frans Steyn opened the scoring with a mammoth penalty from eight metres inside his own half.

Fiji inside centre Seremaia Bai equalised 10 minutes later after the Springboks were caught offside at the ruck following a sustained period of attack.

The South Africans, however, turned the momentum of the match with an eight-minute period when they dominated the breakdown, recycled the ball quickly and scored 15 points with tries from loosehead prop Gurthro Steenkamp and centre Jaque Fourie.

Morne Steyn converted Steenkamp's try and added a penalty as the Springboks went out to a comfortable 18-3 lead, which Steyn extended by three more points on the stroke of halftime.

Fiji again tried to play an up-tempo style after the break but once Frans Steyn gathered a chip kick from openside flanker Heinrich Brussow to score in the corner nine minutes into the second half, the game effectively ended as a contest.

Morne Steyn scored his fifth international try when he finished off another clinical attack inside the Fijian 22-metres area, while replacement prop Tendai Mtawarira scored his first test try, and man of the match Danie Rossouw crossed for a well-deserved late score.

Fijian winger Naipolioni Nalaga had two tries ruled out, the first for a forward pass and the second when he dropped the ball while diving over the line.

"I think this week, South Africa were there and ready to play," Fiji captain Deacon Manu said.

"They used their tactics accordingly. They were firing on all cylinders today and that was tough to combat."

