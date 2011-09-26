AUCKLAND Springbok second row Victor Matfield has recovered from a hamstring injury and will captain South Africa in one of seven changes to the side to play Samoa in their final Pool D match.

Matfield returns for the holders after a two-match absence and replaces his usual second row partner Bakkies Botha, who picked up a hamstring injury in the 87-0 win over Namibia on Thursday.

Captain John Smit drops to the bench as Springbok coach Peter de Villiers had revealed earlier this week allowing hooker Bismark du Plessis to make his first start of the tournament alongside his brother, prop Jannie.

Powerful loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira will join the Du Plessis siblings in an all changed front row after taking the place of Gurthro Steenkamp, who is now a replacement.

South Africa lead Pool D after beating Wales, Fiji and Namibia in their three matches so far and only need one point from the clash against Samoa to earn a quarter-final berth.

Also returning to the side is influential flanker Heinrich Brussow in place of Willem Alberts.

Fourie du Preez regains his position at scrumhalf with the impressive Francois Hougaard starting from the bench alongside centre Jean de Villiers, who has recovered from a rib injury.

Morne Steyn continues as flyhalf after a superb performances against Namibia with Jaque Fourie and Frans Steyn returning as centres despite the availability of De Villiers.

Winger JP Pietersen is the final switch for the Springboks, replacing Gio Aplon who scored two tries in the rout of African neighbours Namibia.

South Africa have won all six matches against Samoa and are strong favourites to win the clash at the North Harbour Stadium on Friday to top the pool and set up a likely quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia.

Team: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Fourie du Preez, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Victor Matfield (captain), 4-Danie Rossouw, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-John Smit, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-CJ van der Linde, 19-Willem Alberts, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Jean de Villiers.

