AUCKLAND Second row Victor Matfield has recovered from a hamstring injury and will captain South Africa in one of seven changes to the side to play Samoa in their final World Cup Pool D match.

Matfield returns for the holders after a two-match absence and replaces his usual second row partner Bakkies Botha, who picked up a hamstring injury in the 87-0 win over Namibia on Thursday.

Springbok coach Peter de Villiers was relieved that, Botha aside, the number of injuries were diminishing ahead of the match at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany.

"It's the first time since our first game we have the privilege to select the team from 29 fit players," De Villiers told reporters.

Despite their previous injury problems, the twice champions lead Pool D after three wins against Wales, Fiji and Namibia and only need one point from their final clash to earn a quarter-final berth.

Matfield will lead the side for the 17th time in his 109th appearance for his country which will equal the record of most capped Springbok currently held by usual captain John Smit.

Smit will begin Friday's match from the bench as De Villiers had revealed earlier this week allowing hooker Bismark du Plessis to make his first start of the tournament alongside his brother, prop Jannie.

Matfield said that despite Smit being named among the replacements, the influential hooker had still been directing the team.

"We're a group of senior players really working close together. The things off the field this week have been very much the same with Smitty (John Smit) giving his input," the towering lock told reporters.

"My role on the field is pretty much the same as it always is, making certain calls. I'll go out and play the same way."

VERY DANGEROUS

Powerful loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira will join the Du Plessis siblings in an all changed front row after taking the place of Gurthro Steenkamp, who is now a replacement.

Also returning to the side is influential flanker Heinrich Brussow in place of Willem Alberts.

Fourie du Preez regains his position at scrumhalf with the impressive Francois Hougaard starting from the bench alongside centre Jean de Villiers, who has recovered from a rib injury.

Morne Steyn continues as flyhalf after a superb performance against Namibia with Jaque Fourie and Frans Steyn returning as centres despite the availability of De Villiers.

Winger JP Pietersen is the final switch for the Springboks, replacing Gio Aplon who scored two tries in the rout of African neighbours Namibia.

South Africa have won all six matches against Samoa and are strong favourites to win Friday's clash and set up a likely quarter-final against Tri-Nations champions Australia but Matfield was wary.

"If you play any of the island teams I think the set pieces are very important. If you give them too much ball they're very dangerous so that's one thing we're focussing on," he said.

"They're a brute side so it won't be easy but we're working hard to hopefully put them under pressure in the lineouts and in the scrums."

Team: 15-Pat Lambie, 14-JP Pietersen, 13-Jaque Fourie, 12-Frans Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 10-Morne Steyn, 9-Fourie du Preez, 8-Pierre Spies, 7-Schalk Burger, 6-Heinrich Brussow, 5-Victor Matfield (captain), 4-Danie Rossouw, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16-John Smit, 17-Gurthro Steenkamp, 18-CJ van der Linde, 19-Willem Alberts, 20-Francois Louw, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Jean de Villiers.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)