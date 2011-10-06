WELLINGTON South Africa lock Bakkies Botha has been ruled out of the rugby World Cup after he sustained a fresh Achilles injury in training for his side's quarter-final against Australia.

The 32-year-old had boasted earlier this week that he was "100 percent" fit to face the Wallabies in Wellington on Sunday after overcoming a chronic Achilles complaint, but was a surprise omission when the team was announced on Thursday.

Coach Peter de Villiers, however, told reporters that the veteran lock had injured the opposite ankle when he landed awkwardly during a lineout drill and was ruled out of the match at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Later on Thursday, team officials confirmed Botha would return to South Africa on Friday to seek treatment advice from a specialist before taking up a contract with French club Toulon on November 1.

"I am a person who normally keeps my emotions out of sight but it was emotional to talk to the team this morning and tell them I would be going home," Botha said.

"I told the team to cherish every moment of their time in the green and gold because you never know when it is going to be your last.

"I'm very disappointed after all the hard work that has been put in over the past few months but it's not about me, it's about the team now and there's still a big job to do.

"I'll be sitting at home with my family on Sunday with a tear on my cheek as the team takes on the Wallabies.

"But we can't stop here there are still three games left to play."

De Villiers said a decision on a replacement would be made should the side advance from Sunday's quarter-final.

Winger Bryan Habana, a former Super rugby team mate of the Blue Bulls lock, told reporters that Botha's address to the team on Thursday had been "emotional."

"It was a bit sombre in the team room this morning (Thursday)," Habana said.

"He said 'you never know when it's going to be your last game' and that's an understatement (from someone) who has given South Africa so much and a player who we have all become thankful to know.

"We had a guy who has really given his heart to this country for the last 10 years and he has become a good friend to a lot of us.

"He is a strong character in this team. Not only in the way he carries on off the field but in his ability to bring this team together on the field."

Botha, however, said despite it being his last appearance at the World Cup, he would still be available for the Springboks despite playing in France.

"This is definitely not the end of my test career as far as I am concerned," the 76-test veteran said.

"I'll be aiming to give 100 percent to Toulon to help them get into the Heineken Cup and I'll still be available for South Africa next year.

"I still have the desire to play for my country and that will be there for as long as I play.

"It's a special thing to pull on this jersey and that hunger has not left me."

