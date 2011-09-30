Samoa captain Mahonri Schwalger greets supporters after their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against South Africa Springboks at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

ALBANY, New Zealand Samoa captain Mahonri Schwalger blamed inconsistent refereeing after they suffered the first red card of the World Cup and exited the tournament following a brave loss to South Africa.

The holders defended defiantly to record a 13-5 win at the North Harbour Stadium on Friday to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup even though Samoa dominated possession and territory for long spells.

The Springboks had started brightly and bossed the breakdown and controlled the set-pieces in the opening 30 minutes to run up a 13-0 lead before Samoa adapted and took the game to their opponents.

"Pretty disappointed, I'm proud of the boys, they gave it all they had. The ref was pretty hard on us, if a few calls had gone the other way, we could have scored more points against the South Africans," a dejected Schwalger told reporters.

South African flanker Schalk Burger was named man-of-the-match for his nuisance work at the breakdown where the Springboks claimed eight turnovers.

Schwalger believed, however, that the Springboks had been allowed too much freedom by Welsh referee Nigel Owens.

"They were slowing our ball down and you have to be fair on us as well and he (Owens) has to make sure he gives us a chance as well to compete. I felt it was all one way."

Owens irked the Samoans further with his decision to send off fullback Paul Williams with 11 minutes remaining after he struck Springbok flanker Heinrich Brussow.

In a physical match with bone-crunching collisions, Schwalger was unhappy with the way the flanker appeared to make the most of the incident.

"There was a little bit of acting there, there was nothing in that, the red card was a little bit harsh," the hooker said.

STUPID DECISION

However, it was not just the Samoans who were unhappy with the refereeing.

Springbok replacement John Smit was shown a yellow card moments after Williams had departed for a deliberate knock on when attempting an intercept pass.

The hooker didn't help his case by then kicking the ball away to prevent the Samoans from restarting the game quickly.

"It was a stupid decision to get him off the field, I don't think he deserved the yellow card," Springbok coach Peter de Villiers said.

The two cards came after a number of scuffles between the two sides with Schwalger involved in some pushing and shoving with Burger and Jannie du Plessis in the first half.

Springbok captain Victor Matfield said that he was disappointed that the incidents were not picked up by the officials and praised his players for keeping their cool.

"Very happy with our discipline that we didn't get involved, that we stayed out of it and that's a big positive we can take out of it and I'm very proud of our boys that they kept their heads."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alan Baldwin)