WELLINGTON Zane Kirchner has been called into South Africa's World Cup squad as a replacement for utility back Frans Steyn, the team said on Sunday.

Steyn injured his left shoulder in the 13-5 Pool D victory over Samoa at North Harbour Stadium on Friday and will need surgery.

"I am bitterly disappointed," the 24-year-old said in a statement. "I don't know how the injury happened, it was at a ruck when I was cleaning someone out late in the game.

"I was enjoying our campaign and the tournament."

Fullback Kirchner will join the Springboks squad in Wellington on Tuesday as they prepare for a quarter-final, probably against Ireland, next Sunday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)