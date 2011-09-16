West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Samoa coach Titimaea Tafua named the following team on Friday to face Wales in their rugby World Cup Pool D match in Hamilton on Sunday.
15-Paul Williams, 14-Sailosi Tagicakibau, 13-George Pisi, 12-Seilala Mapusua, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 10-Tusi Pisi, 9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 8-George Stowers, 7-Maurie Faasavalu, 6-Ofisa Treviranus, 5-Kane Thompson, 4-Daniel Leo, 3-Anthony Perenise, 2-Mahonri Schwalger (captain), 1-Sakaria Taulafo
Replacements: 16-Ti'i Paulo, 17-Census Johnston, 18-Joe Tekori, 19-Taiasina Tuifua, 20-Jeremy Sua, 21-Eliota Sapolu Fuimaono, 22-Tasesa Lavea
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.