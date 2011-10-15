AUCKLAND Samoa centre Eliota Sapolu Fuimaono has been given a six-month ban from all rugby, suspended for two years, after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of misconduct for a Twitter rant in which he called a senior referee racist and biased.

The 30-year-old Gloucester player will also be expected to apologise to referee Nigel Owens, do 100 hours of community service at the International Rugby Board (IRB) high performance centre in Samoa and attend a refereeing course, rugby World Cup organisers said.

"If the player fails to comply with any of the above conditions or makes any public criticism which results in a proven misconduct offence regarding a match official, the IRB or the disciplinary process, the six month playing suspension will be activated immediately," organisers said.

Sapolu Fuimaoano had launched his tirade against Owens after the Welshman's display in Samoa's 13-5 loss to South Africa in their final pool game at North Harbour Stadium on September 30

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Dave Thompson)