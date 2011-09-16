Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor leads his teammates during their Captain's run at Eden Park in Auckland September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

AUCKLAND Tri-Nations champions Australia face a tricky test against Ireland at Eden Park in the rugby World Cup on Saturday knowing defeat in their Pool C clash would likely leave an unenviable path to the final.

The Wallabies are favourites to beat Ireland, who they have overcome in four previous World Cup matches, which would leave only lowly Russia and the United States barring them from claiming top spot in the group and a likely quarter-final against Wales or Samoa.

Defeat on Saturday, however, would probably mean the runners-up spot in the pool with Tri-Nations rivals South Africa likely last eight opposition and then New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Wallabies flanker David Pocock missed training on Friday with tightness in his back but is expected to play as Australia look to make it two wins from two in the group following their 32-6 victory over Italy on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, holders South Africa, who have a number of injury problems, face Fiji in Wellington.

The Springboks needed a late try to edge Wales by a point in their Pool D opener last week and will again face a tough task in a repeat of their 2007 quarter-final which they rallied to win late on.

In Pool B, Argentina take on Romania in Invercargill in what is sure to be a bruising counter featuring two burly forward packs.

Hosts and tournament favourites New Zealand, who eased past Japan 83-7 on Friday, travel to Christchurch on Saturday to begin a four-night stay in the city which was struck by a huge earthquake in February.

