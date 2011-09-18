Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper (C) tackles Ireland's Rory Best during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Ronan O'Gara kicks a penalty during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Australia Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland fans celebrate after their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Australia Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Donncha O'Callaghan (4) and Stephen Ferris celebrate as Australia Wallabies players huddle after their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia Wallabies' (from L to R) Quade Cooper, Adam Ashley-Cooper and captain James Horwill leave the field after losing their Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Ireland's Tommy Bowe (L) is tackled by Australia Wallabies' James O'Connor after running almost the whole length of the field with the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia Wallabies' Ben McCalman (R) tackles Ireland's Mike Ross during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia Wallabies' Will Genia (front) fights for control of the ball with Ireland's Rob Kearney as Wallabies James O'Connor (L) and Kurtley Beale (2nd L) back up during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia Wallabies' Will Genia (front) and James O'Connor (back) fight with Ireland's Rob Kearney to control the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Australia Wallabies' Adam Ashley-Cooper tackles Ireland's Rory Best (C) during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Eden Park in Auckland September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

INVERCARGILL, New Zealand The upset the World Cup has been threatening since the start finally materialised on Saturday as Ireland produced a magnificent performance at a rocking Eden Park to beat Australia 15-6 and completely open up the tournament.

Ireland's first victory in five World Cup meetings with the Wallabies will probably shift the three Tri-Nations sides into the same side of the draw and open a path to the final for the Six Nations teams.

Holders South Africa, who invariably raise their game when it matters, showed that they remain a major threat with a clinical 49-3 six-try destruction of Fiji in Wellington.

Argentina also began to find their rhythm as they bounced back from their narrow opening defeat by England to also score six tries in a fluid 43-8 victory over a poor Romania side in Invercargill.

It was Ireland though who will hog the headlines as they outfought and out-thought the Pool C favourites in a match that will live long in the memories of the 58,000 there and the millions more watching over their breakfasts in Europe.

Going into the match on the back of four warm-up defeats and a nervy opening victory against the U.S., the Irish tackled like demons, refused to allow Australia to settle and were deserved winners.

Two penalties and a drop goal from Jonathan Sexton and another two penalties from Ronan O'Gara proved decisive as the Irish pack, and their scrum in particular, ruled the night.

"It was the performance we knew we had in us," said Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll. "It's just half the job done. As much as we'll enjoy this, let's not lose sight there are two more games."

Those are against Russia and Italy but on this form they should prove a formality for a team desperate to perform well after failing to live up to expectations all too often in the biggest tournament of all.

Two more victories would give Ireland top spot in the pool and a quarter-final against the runners-up from Pool D, likely to be Wales or Samoa, and a great chance of reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Tri-Nations champions Australia badly missed injured flanker David Pocock as the Irish back row made hay, scything down gold shirts at every opportunity and preventing the talented Wallaby backs from having any time or space.

Assuming they win their remaining games against Russia and the United States Australia should face a daunting quarter-final against the Springboks, with New Zealand likely to be waiting for the winners in the semis.

"We weren't good enough. We didn't given enough clean platform for our backs and they did well to spoil us and they played well and they deserved their win," said Australia captain James Horwill."

South Africa, who narrowly avoided their own upset when they scraped past Wales by a point in their opener, were much more like their old selves against Fiji.

After absorbing a strong start from the Pacific islanders, they eventually bullied and bossed their opponents, who never looked capable of a repeat of their 2007 performance when they pushed the Springboks so close in the quarter-final.

Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez had a superb match while flyhalf Morne Steyn scored a try and slotted five conversions and two penalties.

Gurthro Steenkamp, Jaque Fourie, Frans Steyn - who also landed a 58-metre penalty, Tendai Mtwarira and man of the match Danie Rossouw also crossed for the Springboks.

Argentina were a little unlucky to lose their opener to England but set themselves up nicely for a probable shoot-out for second place with Scotland after thrashing Romania.

Despite the absence of injured flyhalf Felipe Contepomi it was the Argentine backs who caught the eye as the Pumas ran in four tries in the opening 30 minutes against a Romania side who looked a shadow of the team who were within six minutes of beating Scotland a week ago.

Tries for Santiago Fernandez, Juan Manuel Leguizamon, Juan Figallo and Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino had the bonus point in the bag, while Juan Jose Imhoff and Genaro Fessia crossed after the break.

The Scotland clash in Wellington next week is likely to decide the runners-up behind England - though the "prize" is a likely quarter-final against New Zealand.

Neutrals will be hoping for another upset on Sunday when Samoa, who have form in that regard, take on Wales in Pool D in Hamilton (03.30GMT).

England then play Georgia in Dunedin (0600) before France face Canada in Napier (08.30).

