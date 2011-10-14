(From L to R) France's Maxime Medard, Dimitri Yachvili, osteopath Michel Riff, Vincent Clerc and assistant coach Didier Retiere take part in their Captain's run in Auckland October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

AUCKLAND Wales and France fight for a place in the October 23 rugby World Cup final when they meet at Eden Park on Saturday in the first of the weekend's semi-finals.

The Welsh have never got further than the semi-finals while the French have twice been losing finalists. They lost to New Zealand at Eden Park in the 1987 final.

On Sunday the All Blacks, who have not won the William Webb Ellis trophy since 1987, host their trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

The Wallabies, now coached by New Zealander Robbie Deans, won the World Cup in 1991 and 1999.

