INVERCARGILL Consistency is the key for Scotland to continue their proud record of reaching at least the quarter finals in every World Cup, head coach Andy Robinson told reporters on Friday.

Robinson, speaking at Rugby Park Stadium ahead of Scotland's opening Pool B match against Romania on Saturday, has had something of a mixed tenure since taking over from Frank Hadden in 2009.

He has enjoyed memorable victories over Australia (9-8) in 2009 and South Africa (21-17) in 2010 but stresses that getting back-to-back victories is the challenge that faces his team.

Scotland face two must-win group games against Romania and Georgia before their likely showdown with Argentina in Wellington on September 25, and Englishman Robinson gave a very simple message ahead of Saturday's clash: "Score more points than the opposition.

"The aim for us is to win the game and the rest takes care of itself," said the former England coach.

"Over the years Scotland have had some outstanding victories but haven't put together back-to-back victories -- that's the challenge for us," he added.

The former openside flanker is not taking Saturday's opposition for granted and is aware of the physical challenges that face them ahead of their 'tougher' matches against Argentina and England (October 1).

"As a coach of a team you prepare to win every game and we've got to face the challenges that are there with the Romanian side.

"They're not only good ball carriers but they're good leaders as well and give confidence to those around them."

Romania, who have qualified for every World Cup, have only once (1995) not managed at least one victory in the pool stages.

However, it appears unlikely a Romania victory here will come at the hands of Scotland on Saturday as the forecast conditions should play in the favour of the Scots.

"It's (the wind) really swirling but today's an opportunity to look at that," said former Scotland captain and scrum-half Mike Blair.

"It's meant to be quite windy tomorrow as well and the kicking game's an important facet," added the Edinburgh man.

(Writing by Alex Borthwick in Singapore)