QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand Scotland's World Cup game against Georgia on Wednesday has been widely viewed as a clash of the packs but a trio of Scottish backs are bidding to ensure their efforts do not go unnoticed as they fight to be part of the first-choice team.

Scrumhalf Rory Lawson, who will captain the side at Invercargill, flyhalf Dan Parks and centre Graeme Morrison are three of the 11 changes made from the team who scraped a 34-24 win after Romania bullied their pack in the opening Pool B game last Saturday, and all have points to prove.

With regular captain Alastair Kellock rested, Lawson, 30, will hope to maintain his impressive record as skipper, having led the Scots to victories over South Africa, Samoa and Ireland in his only three games in charge over the last year.

Mike Blair and Chris Cusiter may be ahead of him in the scrumhalf pecking order but Lawson has the chance to impress coach Andy Robinson.

"Everyone is a cog in the bigger machine. If we all perform our individual roles within that, ultimately I believe we'll be successful and win games," Lawson told reporters.

"We got a bit of a fright on Saturday against Romania and if ever we needed a little bit of wake-up call, that was it. But we came out of that with five points, and now we're looking forward to Georgia."

Parks did not seem to be part of Robinson's plans when the former England assistant coach took over the Scotland duties and though he has fought his way back into contention, he still sits behind Ruaridh Jackson, who has started five of Scotland's last six tests, including the Romania clash.

"I'm raring to go. Hopefully I can make the most of the opportunity," said Parks, who teamed up well with Lawson in last November's win over the Springboks.

"I feel like I did when I got that chance for the Wales game back in 2010, that same sense of hunger. I really want to do well."

Morrison was unavailable for the Romania game with a leg injury but, having not made the squad for the 2007 World Cup, is another player champing at the bit.

"The forwards are going to be blowing with the amount of work they'll have to do, so it's up to us in the backline to do some of their work," he said.

"If that means getting the team going forward I'm relishing that role.

"We want to go out there and do Scotland proud, putting in a performance for 80 minutes, instead of 10 at the start and 10 at the end, and ultimately coming away with a good win."

Robinson said he had always planned to make wholesale changes because of the quick turnaround from Saturday's match but said the door remained open to secure slots for the key pool fixtures to come against Argentina and England.

"The guys putting the shirt on understand what it means and they have a huge opportunity against a very good, physical side to put their hands up and it's about performing on the day," he said.

