AUCKLAND Scotland are hoping to draw on 140 years of rugby rivalry and more than a little local support when they take on England in the first ever World Cup match between the countries at a neutral venue this weekend.

The best chance the Scots have of reaching the quarter-finals is to beat the 2003 world champions by at least eight points at Eden Park on Saturday and hope Argentina run in four tries in a victory over Georgia in the final Pool B match on Sunday.

With recent form being very much against them achieving their goal, the Scots are looking for every edge they can get -- including the support of the large number of New Zealanders with Scottish heritage.

"I dare say at the weekend, the Scottish support is going to be more vocal than the English support," defence coach Graham Steadman told reporters at the team hotel on Wednesday.

"That's massive. It gives everybody a lift... we're going to try to energise the crowd by our performance and if you get that right, you're on a crest a wave and everything falls into place for you.

"I didn't hear the Argentineans until the last two minutes of the match at the weekend."

Unfortunately for the Scots, that was because the Pumas had scored the late try which gave them victory in Wellington and left the men in dark blue in such a precarious situation.

But Scotland have upset highly favoured England teams on big occasions in the past and the added factor that the English would be packing for home if the Scots succeed in their goal on Saturday has not been lost on the players.

ADDED BONUS

"There's the added edge that we are desperate to beat these guys," centre Nick De Luca said. "There's a lot of history built up. If we do do it right, England would go out, which isn't the incentive but is an added bonus."

Scrumhalf Chris Cusiter said the motivation, for him at least, was not about hatred for Scotland's southern neighbours but more of respect for a fine rugby nation.

"England are one of the best teams in the world and they have won the World Cup, so it will be a huge challenge," he said.

"Everyone in the squad is relishing that opportunity, especially in the World Cup and in the situation we are in. We certainly don't loathe them, we respect them."

Matches between the two countries are generally tight affairs with the last a 22-16 defeat for Scotland in London during this year's Six Nations.

"We'll take huge confidence from going down to Twickenham and taking them pretty close and hopefully we'll go one better on Saturday," said lock Richie Gray, who has recovered from a hamstring injury he suffered against Argentina.

"We are as close as we have ever been. We know what it will take at the weekend... and we can't wait for it to come."

Scotland, who name their team on Thursday, still have concerns about the fitness of lock Jim Hamilton (knee) and number eight Kelly Brown (head).

The teams have met once before at the World Cup when England edged the Scots 9-6 at Murrayfield in the semi-finals of the 1991 tournament.

