New Zealand rugby chief Steve Tew has hailed the achievement of the All Blacks sevens side in winning a fourth successive world series crown at the weekend to solidify their status as gold medal favourites at the 2016 Olympics.

New Zealand wrapped up their 12th overall title in 15 years of the International Rugby Board series after finishing second in their pool and advancing to the quarter-finals of the London tournament.

In Sunday's final, they came from 21-0 down to beat Australia 52-33 and claim their fifth triumph in nine rounds this season.

"This is a magnificent achievement by a team which has excelled in every tournament this season," Tew said in a statement.

"The team has a proud record of consistency which is remarkable in a series where the competition is getting tougher every year as we build towards Rio in 2016."

The top four from next year's world series will qualify directly for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where rugby sevens will make its Games' debut.

