WELLINGTON Argentina and Scotland both admit their pool B clash at the rugby World Cup on Sunday is probably the most important of their lives, with the winners likely to finish second and advance to the quarter-finals.

Six Nations champions England have already won all three of their games, including a tight 13-9 victory over Argentina in their opening game, and face the Scots next week in Auckland.

"For this group of players, this is their biggest test to date," Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma said on Saturday of the match at Wellington Regional Stadium (8:30 a.m. British time).

"It doesn't matter what they've played before, it's this game that matters."

Ledesma's comments echoed those of Scotland winger Sean Lamont.

"Tomorrow is a massive game, the biggest game of my career so far," Lamont said. "For the Scotland boys it's the be all and end all tomorrow."

The other match with 'sudden-death' implications on Sunday is between Fiji and Samoa in pool D (0230).

Both sides have lost one match so far and the losers will drop out of contention for second spot in their pool. World champions South Africa lead the pool having won all three of their games.

More than 60,000 fans are expected at Eden Park in Auckland to see the clash between the two Pacific Island nations.

"There will be a lot of cheering and the Pacific island fans know their rugby," Samoa assistant coach Tom Coventry told reporters in Auckland.

"(But) we have to be conscious we are in a World Cup and it is a test match that will decide which one of us progresses into the following week."

"We have spoken about it and hopefully all will go to plan."

Fiji assistant coach Shannon Fraser, however, said that while his side were well aware of the implications of the match, the added pressure could add to the spectacle.

"It is a pool game we must win. That's reality and it is the result of not having beaten South Africa," said Fraser.

"That has put us into sudden-death and Samoa is in the same situation. That is another reason why it will be a special game."

Ireland will travel to Rotorua to play Russia (0500) with a victory moving them back to the top of Pool C.

