AUCKLAND World champions South Africa take on Australia before hosts New Zealand come up against Argentina as the southern hemisphere teams step into the spotlight in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Wales and France won their way through to the semi-finals with victories over Ireland and England on Saturday and the All Blacks will be expected to join them after the late match against the Pumas at Eden Park.

The Springboks encounter with the Wallabies in Wellington is likely to be a much tighter affair and could be decided by the battle between the two back rows for dominance at the breakdown.

If the Australian pack, and flanker David Pocock in particular, can get enough quick ball out to their sometimes brilliant backline, the South Africans' title defence could be over.

Argentina's limited game should be no match for the width and power of the All Blacks and the host nation will be most anxious about all of their top players coming through the match unscathed.

Colin Slade will also be under the spotlight as he steps in at flyhalf for Dan Carter, who was ruled out of the tournament with a groin injury last week.

The winners of the two quarter-finals between the four teams that will make up a new Four Nations tournament from next year will meet in the second semi-final in Auckland next Sunday.

