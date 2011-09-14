WELLINGTON Russia will need to contain their nervous energy as they make their World Cup debut, the last team to appear at the tournament in New Zealand, when they face the United States in their Pool C clash in New Plymouth on Thursday.

"A bit of anxiety is a good thing," Russia team director Kingsley Jones said of his squad's mental state on Wednesday. "These guys are champing at the bit at the moment. I'd much prefer that than wrapping themselves in cotton wool."

Russia have never appeared at the World Cup but Jones said he felt his side were beginning to show signs they could narrow the gap on the other second tier nations, having lost by only 32-25 to the U.S. earlier this year.

"I'd like to think that we are not far behind the likes of Canada and USA," Jones added. "Hopefully we can catch up, starting tomorrow (Thursday) night of course."

The clash, which has been dubbed as the "Cold War" match, is the only game at the tournament on Thursday, though world champions South Africa and Fiji are both scheduled to name their sides for their Pool D game in Wellington on Saturday.

The Springboks, however, will be without at least four frontline players with winger Bryan Habana the latest ruled out of the match with a knee injury.

"Bryan could play if needed but we don't want to take chances," Springboks coach Peter de Villiers said.

"We have a few weeks to go in the tournament and we don't want to take risks and we have some other great wings in the squad.

"This is their opportunity, I hope they take it."

Australia will also name their side for their Pool C clash against a full-strength Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

