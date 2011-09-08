AUCKLAND Rugby World Cup organisers have warned fans not to buy tickets from touts after they confirmed New Zealand police had caught a man carrying tickets purchased with stolen credit cards.

Martin Snedden, the chief executive of Rugby New Zealand 2011, confirmed on Friday media reports that a man had been deported on the previous day.

"They're not fake tickets, they're real tickets purchased with stolen credit cards but we've picked it up, we've cancelled all those tickets," Snedden told Television New Zealand.

Snedden, who said there were still tickets available for most matches including 1,000 for the opening game between the All Blacks and Tonga on Friday, said fans should not buy tickets on the street.

"It's just a reminder to people who are buying all those tickets to buy from the official sources," he said.

"If you take a chance buying from a guy on the street then you might find you're disappointed when you get to the ground and you can't get in."

Snedden said on Wednesday organisers still had to sell about NZ$22 million (11 million pounds) worth of tickets to meet their target of NZ$268 million.

The World Cup begins with a fireworks display in central Auckland to complement the official opening ceremony at Eden Park before the New Zealand-Tonga match kicks off at 2030 (9:30 a.m. British time).

