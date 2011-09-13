AUCKLAND The public transport failure and overcrowding in Auckland for the opening of the rugby World Cup last week were called "teething problems" and lessons had been learned, the minister responsible for the tournament told Reuters on Tuesday.

New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key earlier told the country's parliament the problems were regrettable but not the government's fault, laying the blame for the trains overcrowding at the door of the local transport authority.

World Cup minister Murray McCully said he wanted the problems solved "without too much finger pointing" and was taking steps to ensure there would be no repeat when Australia take on Ireland in Auckland on Saturday evening.

"We've had a few teething problems around Auckland that have caused a bit of angst," he said.

"Of course the New Zealand media have tried to make much more of than that than international media, our people are very much glass-half-empty guys here.

"We have been the victims of our own success," he added. "But we've also been criticised pretty roundly for not being proactive enough in our planning, I will be taking that on board and making sure we've learned our lessons."

Local media reported massive delays on the rail system last Friday, with fans missing the start of the New Zealand-Tonga match while some people abandoned stationary carriages and scrambled up banks on to the road.

Officials estimated that up to 50,000 people tried to use public transport to get to the Eden Park stadium. They had expected no more than half that number to use the public transport system.

There was also major overcrowding around the "Fan Zone" on the seafront quay in New Zealand's biggest city, again caused by an underestimation of the numbers wanting to join in the World Cup party.

"This is the third biggest event in the world of sport and this is a city whose infrastructure has been tested a bit by the experience," McCully added.

"But I just want us to learn our lessons on the way through, maintain the partnerships and focus on going forward. We will get these things under management, I have every indication that the next weekend will be somewhat less testing than the one that's just past.

"We're making plenty of provision for dealing with extra crowd numbers, both from the transport point of view and an entertainment point of view."

Key told parliament that Auckland Council's transport arm was responsible for ensuring sufficient capacity to take people to and from the ground and it would have to find the solutions.

McCully said the government had taken direct control of the "Fan Zone" to prevent "unregulated crowds" gathering in the around it.

"I've asked our officials to file some applications for consents under some special legislation to make sure we can manage the numbers," he said.

"I've moved today so that we've got ... appropriate arrangements in place, appropriate amenities in place so we can deal with larger numbers than we originally anticipated, because that's what happened last weekend."

Auckland's mayor Len Brown has suggested people who missed the opening game because of the transport problems might get some unspecified form of compensation.

McCully, also New Zealand's foreign minister, said the tournament itself had got off to a "great" start.

"What's particularly excited New Zealanders is teams like Romania, Wales and Japan have really taken it to the big teams," he said.

"They created a level of interest in those games that is going to make it frankly a lot easier to sell remaining tickets and also make it the sort of tournament that New Zealanders wanted to host."

