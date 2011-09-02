IRB Chairman Bernard Lapasset holds the Webb Ellis Cup at Auckland International Airport, after the trophy was flown in for the 2011 Rugby World Cup, September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON The Webb Ellis trophy, the symbol of world rugby supremacy, arrived in New Zealand on Friday, ready to be presented to the winning captain in a little more than eight weeks time.

The trophy, which had been returned to Britain for polishing after it had toured New Zealand, was met by International Rugby Board chairman Bernard Lapasset and it received a special Maori welcome at Auckland airport.

Lapasset, who was joined by New Zealand Prime Minister John Key at the arrival ceremony, said he had no doubt the country would embrace the World Cup.

"It is clear that this great rugby country is united behind the tournament," Lapasset told reporters.

Key said the country was ready for the tournament, which kicks off on September 9 when the All Blacks play Tonga at Eden Park.

"I think the country's in magnificent shape, our stadiums are completed, our planning has been fully tested," he said.

"Having had the cup delivered to New Zealand it's the job of the mighty All Blacks to keep it in New Zealand and we wish them all the very best for that."

Organisers, meanwhile, unveiled some details of the opening ceremony, with more than 1,000 performers taking part while a massed choir of 400 would perform the "World in Union" anthem.

"The 30-minute ceremony will tell the story of New Zealand and its unique place in the Pacific and represent the coming together of countries from around the world in New Zealand in pursuit of rugby's greatest prize," organisers said in a statement.

The ceremony would also pay tribute to new Zealand's second largest city Christchurch, which was struck by an earthquake on February 22 that killed 181 people and destroyed much of the central city and eastern suburbs.

Organisers were forced to move World Cup matches away from the city because of the damage to the venue at Lancaster Park.

