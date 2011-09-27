Italy's Luciano Orquera (R) shakes off a tackle by Hayden Smith of the U.S. during their Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Trafalgar Park in Nelson September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

AUCKLAND Italy will be out for a handsome bonus-point victory against the United States in the World Cup on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Ireland in an intriguing battle for Pool C.

Canada also face Japan but the Azzurri are the only one of the four teams playing on Tuesday to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage -- Canada would need to step into the 'twilight zone' and beat the All Blacks next week.

Italy, who lost their opener to the Wallabies before beating Russia, face the Irish, have won three from three including a stunning upset over Australia, in the final pool match of the tournament next Sunday.

The Italians are, however, determined to deal with the task immediately at hand in Nelson before contemplating a match that could be the ticket to their first appearance in the quarter-finals.

"Of course we are all aware of the match against Ireland, but we are focussed on tomorrow's match. It could be the end of our World Cup or the chance to make history," Italy skipper Sergio Parisse said on Monday.

"We don't want to think about it too much because we could waste too much of our energy on it. We want the right result tomorrow so that we can prepare for the Ireland match in the best way possible."

Canada and Japan drew 12-12 at the last World Cup and Tuesday's Pool A encounter at Napier will be a good chance for both sides to assess their progress over the last four years.

Japan's "Brave Blossoms" have already failed in their ambition of winning at least two matches at the tournament but will be determined not to depart New Zealand without at least one.

The Canadians have made just one change from the team that played in both their tournament opening victory against Tonga and their defeat to France.

"It'll be a tough and aggressive game. We are going to have to play a great game to win," Japan coach John Kirwan said on Monday.

"It's not how you get knocked over, but how you get back up."

