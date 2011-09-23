Samoa players crouch in a huddle after losing their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Wales at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON Smaller nations at the rugby World Cup are delivering sub-par performances due to scheduling demands that force fast turnarounds on them, Scotland's team doctor said on Friday.

Scheduling of matches at the world Cup has been an issue for the smaller rugby nations, who are forced to play their pool games in a shorter time span.

Samoa for example are playing all four of their games in 16 days, which prompted centre Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu to launch a tirade on Twitter earlier this week about the fast turnarounds for his team.

Scotland doctor James Robson, who has also been the team doctor on five British and Irish Lions tours, said the turnarounds were asking a lot of the players.

"I don't think it's dangerous but I think it results in below-par performance," Robson told reporters in Wellington. "People are battered and bruised, they are quite sore and they're quite stiff. It's a hard ask to do that and to perform at their best."

Many of the smaller nations had pushed their higher ranked opponents in their first games at the 2011 tournament, but their performances were noticeably falling off.

Namibia were thrashed 87-0 by South Africa on Thursday, their third game in 12 days.

"I think to turnaround in international test rugby now within four days is asking a great deal of the players that we are trying to care for," said Robson.

Ideally players would have four days to recover before they were even back to full training, he added.

"And that's training adequately and fully, not playing another game, so I believe it takes at least four days to recover from the rigours of an international test match.

"The minimum would have to be five days given you need four days to recover. But ideally you'd want between six and eight."

PLAYER WELFARE

Robson said it was important for world rugby to balance the health of players with financial considerations.

"From a player welfare point of view, while absolutely cognisant of the commercial needs of world rugby, we do have to see if there's some other format for the future where we can have people playing with adequate turnaround time, and therefore performing at their best."

Robson said it might take players from the smaller nations longer to recover because they were not full-time professionals.

"I haven't been with some of the so-called minnows, but I don't think that they've necessarily had the time the top tier can spend conditioning their players and having them together, and therefore their recovery time must be delayed beyond what we see," he added.

Robson added that coaches needed to be mindful of the physical strain they were placing their players under, particularly in training.

"We now find that training at high level is almost some days equivalent to playing a test match, so it's beholden on the coaches, and I think most of the coaches have got this message, you can't beat your players up in training and then expect them to perform at test match level.

"It's very much down to individual countries and individual coaches because you can lessen the impact on players.

"The role of player welfare has to start at home."

