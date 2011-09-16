West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
United States captain Todd Clever has been cited following an incident in his side's 13-6 victory over Russia in their rugby World Cup pool C match in New Plymouth on Thursday.
Clever was cited for both a dangerous tackle and dangerous charge. The openside flanker was involved in an incident late in the match when he appeared to make a late tackle without his arms on replacement Victor Gresev.
"The team has been informed and the case will be heard by the Independent Judicial Officer... Jeff Blackett," tournament organisers said in a statement.
The disciplinary hearing will take place in Auckland at a date to be confirmed, they said.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.