LONDON London's Olympic Stadium will host four matches at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the International Rugby Board (IRB) said on Thursday.

England will kick off the tournament against Oceana 1, probably Fiji, at Twickenham on September 18.

Their key pool games against Australia and Wales will also be at the 80,000 capacity stadium, as will the Wales v Australia clash.

England will also play against a repechage qualifier at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which was drafted in after Old Trafford pulled out.

The tournament will have 48 matches in all - 40 group games played by four pools each of five countries, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, a third-place play-off and the final.

Twickenham will host five games with six at the Millennium Stadium, though only two featuring Wales, and Wembley will host two matches, including defending champions New Zealand against Argentina.

The other host venues are St James' Park Newcastle, Elland Road Leeds, Leicester's King Power Stadium, Villa Park Birmingham, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Brighton's Amex Stadium and two rugby-specific grounds, Exeter's Sandy Park and Gloucester's Kingsholm.

Organisers have promised the IRB ticket sales of 2.9 million pounds ($4.51 million) as part of their aim to reach a revenue target of 80 million pounds.

