HAMILTON Coach Warren Gatland warned Wales not to get carried away with their ruthless demolition of Fiji on Sunday but said the way they had come through a tough Pool D augured well for the knockout stages of the World Cup.

The Welsh ran in nine tries in a 66-0 hammering of the Fijians to book their place in next weekend's quarter-finals and conclude the group phase on a high after starting it with a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to South Africa.

"We knew coming here that this was the toughest pool and our first aim was just to get out of it. We've achieved that goal," Gatland told reporters at Waikato Stadium.

"And since losing to South Africa in such a close encounter, we think we've developed a bit of momentum and a bit of confidence going into the quarter-finals.

"We feel that coming out of this pool it's a little bit like South Africa at the last World Cup, if you come out of a tough pool, it does potentially set you up for the quarter-final and maybe a little bit further."

South Africa, of course, went on to win the World Cup four years ago and the Welsh are unlikely to have a better chance to go deep in the tournament with a likely quarter-final against Ireland in Wellington and then England or France in the semis.

Despite their long rugby tradition, the Welsh have not reached the last four since the inaugural tournament in 1987 and Gatland was quick to warn against looking too far ahead.

"We're under no illusions that Fiji made 10 changes for tonight and so we've to be careful not to get carried away with the result and the performance and keep things in perspective," he said.

One of the most pleasing things about the victory, Gatland said, was the performances of a string of youngsters like outstanding winger George North, flyhalf Rhys Priestland and centre Scott Williams.

"There's some fantastic youngsters who are really starting to make names for themselves," Gatland added.

"We arrived in New Zealand with many people not knowing much about some of our youngsters. I'd like to think one or two of them have made something of an impression since they've arrived here."

The Welsh were such comfortable winners, they were even able to take off captain Sam Warburton when he developed cramp late in the game and play the last eight minutes with 14 men.

Defensive coach Sean Edwards was, in his own understated way, delighted with a clean sheet against a team that beat the Welsh at the last World Cup and drew with them in Cardiff at the end of last year.

"The ante steps up a bit now but it's been a really competent performance throughout the pool stages," the Englishman said. "Now the real stuff starts."

