LONDON Wales are banking on their youngest ever captain and a nucleus of experienced stalwarts in key positions to improve on a poor record in the rugby World Cup.

Flanker Sam Warburton, 22, will lead the Welsh in New Zealand where they reached the semi-finals in 1987, their best performance in six World Cups.

"He puts his body on the line and he leads by example," Wales coach Warren Gatland said. "We think he's world class and I'm sure he will do a great job."

Wales also reached the quarter-finals in 1999 and 2003 but they failed to get past the group stage in France four years ago and although they claimed the Six Nations grand slam in 2008 their form since has been patchy.

An impressive victory over England in a warm-up match last month should boost confidence, however, and coach Gatland returns to his homeland with a talented and experienced squad.

"We can take a lot from our three performances over the past weeks," Gatland said. "We're in good shape physically and have won five of our last seven games. We can take a lot confidence.

"It's the best start Wales have had going into a World Cup which gives us momentum and confidence -- we have to believe."

Wales underwent a rigorous training camp in Poland to prepare for the tournament.

MENTAL EDGE

"It was tough physically, it was tough mentally and the players were pushed hard," Gatland said.

"They responded extremely well. It was about building that mental toughness -- something we've been criticised for.

"We know we've got good footballers and they're in pretty good shape physically but sometimes it's that mental edge that has cost us games in the past when we haven't quite switched on or had a little lapse in concentration or haven't quite nailed a critical moment in a game and it's been incredibly costly."

Wales face a tough start to their World Cup campaign when they take on champions South Africa on September 11 and then face Samoa, Fiji and Namibia but should have enough to advance to the last eight from Pool D.

However, Welsh supporters will need no reminding of the struggles their team has had with the Pacific Islanders.

Samoa, buoyed by last month's surprise victory over Australia in Sydney, have twice upset Wales in Cardiff during a World Cup (1991 and 1999) while Fiji beat them in the game of the tournament four years ago.

Prolific winger Shane Williams is the jewel in a solid backline which also includes British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts and scrumhalf Mike Phillips and the Welsh pack looks solid and mobile.

Warburton spearheads a dynamic backrow with Dan Lydiate and Toby Faletau, while powerhouse Lions prop Gethin Jenkins was named in the squad despite suffering a series of injury problems this year.

