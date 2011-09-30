AUCKLAND Wales coach Warren Gatland named the versatile Rhys Priestland ahead of the steady Stephen Jones at flyhalf on Friday in one of seven changes to his team for their final World Cup Pool D match against Fiji.

Barring a late missed drop goal effort in the opening 17-16 loss to the Springboks, Priestland has impressed with his running game and sharp passing and will start on Sunday where a bonus point win should guarantee a quarter-final berth.

Group leaders South Africa are favourites to beat quarter-final contenders Samoa later on Friday and win Pool D which would mean Wales could qualify for the knockout stages with a losing bonus point.

However, Gatland was concentrating only on victory in Hamilton.

"Our focus is entirely on Fiji, we know if we can win one more game, and win it well, that will give us the best chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the rugby World Cup with significant momentum," he said in a statement.

Priestland is joined in the halfbacks by Mike Phillips who returns at scrumhalf with Wales' most capped player Jones forced to make do with a place on the bench despite a strong display at flyhalf in the easy win over Namibia on Monday.

Wales's record try-scorer Shane Williams was not considered for Sunday's match because of a thigh problem so George North and Leigh Halfpenny start on the flanks. Lee Byrne will join them in the back three with fullback James Hook still nursing a shoulder injury.

"Shane might have been available to us if we had pushed him, but he has taken a limited part in training this week and we are happy with the back three we have been able to put on the field for this game," Gatland said.

ON THE BENCH

Powerful ball carrier Jamie Roberts returns at inside centre and is sure to be excited at the prospect of attacking the Fijian defence which has looked flimsy at times during the tournament.

Despite the defensive woes which contributed to losses to South Africa and Samoa, the Fijians can still qualify but would need a bonus-point win over Wales and other results to go their way.

Centre Scott Williams, who scored a hat-trick of tries against Namibia, will line up outside Roberts with Jonathan Davies missing out after starting the opening three matches.

Davies is named amongst the replacements alongside lock Alun Wyn Jones who was given a rest after also starting the loss to the Springboks and wins over Samoa and Namibia.

Luke Charteris and Bradley Davies will form the second row partnership.

In the front row, Gatland recalled hooker Huw Bennett ahead of Lloyd Burns and prop Adam Jones in place of Craig Mitchell and the duo will be looking to exploit Fiji's weaknesses in the scrum which were evident in the loss to Samoa.

Dan Lydiate remains out of the side because of an ankle injury so former captain Ryan Jones continues in the loose forwards alongside skipper Sam Warburton and Toby Faletau.

Team: 15-Lee Byrne, 14-George North, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Leigh Halfpenny, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ryan Jones, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.

Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Paul James, 18-Alun Wyn Jones, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Stephen Jones, 22-Jonathan Davies.

