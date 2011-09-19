I will never feel great again, says Woods
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
Wales fullback James Hook and flanker Dan Lydiate will go for scans on Monday to assess the extent of their injuries suffered during the Pool D win over Samoa on Sunday.
Hook came off at halftime with a shoulder problem in the 17-10 victory in Hamilton and was replaced by winger Leigh Halfpenny, while blindside Lydiate left the field early in the first half with an ankle injury.
"Dan's still in a moon boot, but they put moon boots on everything these days," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards told reporters in Hamilton on Monday.
"James is a bit easier to read because he's done his AC joint. We think it's a grade one or two."
Lydiate told reporters: "It's not broken, it is just ligaments," "We will see how it settles down over the next couple of days."
Wales face Namibia on September 26 before rounding off their Pool D campaign against Fiji on October 2, and will be confident of making the quarter-finals after their victory over Samoa, who were considered their closest challengers for a knockout berth.
South Africa, with wins over Wales and Fiji in their opening two matches, are likely to top the group and take the other quarter-final spot available to Pool D.
Edwards was delighted by the contribution of replacement Halfpenny, who set up the match-winning try for Shane Williams late in the second half.
"He made a huge difference yesterday. For a guy who's played only two games at fullback, he was excellent," Edwards said.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian Ransom)
Former world number one Tiger Woods has accepted that he will "never feel great" again after suffering a number of back and knee injuries in recent years.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.