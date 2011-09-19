Wales fullback James Hook and flanker Dan Lydiate will go for scans on Monday to assess the extent of their injuries suffered during the Pool D win over Samoa on Sunday.

Hook came off at halftime with a shoulder problem in the 17-10 victory in Hamilton and was replaced by winger Leigh Halfpenny, while blindside Lydiate left the field early in the first half with an ankle injury.

"Dan's still in a moon boot, but they put moon boots on everything these days," Wales assistant coach Shaun Edwards told reporters in Hamilton on Monday.

"James is a bit easier to read because he's done his AC joint. We think it's a grade one or two."

Lydiate told reporters: "It's not broken, it is just ligaments," "We will see how it settles down over the next couple of days."

Wales face Namibia on September 26 before rounding off their Pool D campaign against Fiji on October 2, and will be confident of making the quarter-finals after their victory over Samoa, who were considered their closest challengers for a knockout berth.

South Africa, with wins over Wales and Fiji in their opening two matches, are likely to top the group and take the other quarter-final spot available to Pool D.

Edwards was delighted by the contribution of replacement Halfpenny, who set up the match-winning try for Shane Williams late in the second half.

"He made a huge difference yesterday. For a guy who's played only two games at fullback, he was excellent," Edwards said.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Auckland. Editing by Ian Ransom)