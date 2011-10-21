AUCKLAND Erratic goal kicking cost Wales dear again on Friday when they went down by just three points to Australia in the World Cup third place playoff at Eden Park.

Wales suffered a 21-18 defeat after losing by a single point in both their opening pool game against defending champions South Africa and again in their semi-final against France.

James Hook missed a penalty against South Africa which the Welsh believed had gone through the posts and another more difficult attempt late in the match.

In the French match Stephen Jones hit the left upright attempting to convert the only try of the match.

On Friday Hook pushed a simple penalty early in the second half to the left of the posts.

"At this level you have to take your opportunities," coach Warren Gatland told a news conference. "Unfortunately on these big occasions our goal kicking has let us down.

"If we look at the past those kickers who have been taking goals have been in the 80s (percent). James missed one almost in front of the posts.

"It's pretty important in the scheme of things and it's probably what cost us."

