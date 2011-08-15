Wales' Matthew Rees (C) is tackled by England's Tom Wood (R) during their Six Nations rugby Union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Wales hooker Matthew Rees has been ruled out of the World Cup with a neck injury, the Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement on Monday.

The 30-year-old Llanelli player, with 47 international caps to his name, had been undergoing intensive treatment and will now be operated on.

"The safety and longevity of Matthew's career is paramount," WRU medical performance manager Prav Mathema said in the statement.

"We are all very disappointed that Matthew will not be with us in the World Cup but his health is at the fore of our decision."

Richard Hibbard has been added to the training squad and will compete with Huw Bennett, Lloyd Burns and Ken Owens to play against Argentina in Wales' final World Cup warm-up match at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has until August 22 to name a final 30-man squad for the World Cup in New Zealand which starts on September 9.

Wales open their World Cup campaign against twice champions South Africa in Wellington on September 11 before further pool matches against Samoa, Namibia and Fiji.

