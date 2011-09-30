West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Wales coach Warren Gatland has named the following team to face Fiji in their rugby World Cup Pool D match in Hamilton on Sunday.
15-Lee Byrne, 14-George North, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-Leigh Halfpenny, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Mike Phillips, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (c), 6-Ryan Jones, 5-Luke Charteris, 4-Bradley Davies, 3-Adam Jones, 2-Huw Bennett, 1-Gethin Jenkins.
Replacements: 16-Lloyd Burns, 17-Paul James, 18-Alun Wyn Jones, 19-Andy Powell, 20-Lloyd Williams, 21-Stephen Jones, 22-Jonathan Davies.
(Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.