QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand Samoa, Canada and Georgia join the World Cup party on Wednesday hoping to emulate the impressive showing by some of rugby's lesser lights over the opening weekend.

Samoa will be favourites in their Pool D game against Namibia in Rotorua (3:30 a.m. British time) before resuming their usual role of plucky underdogs against group heavyweights South Africa and Wales later in the tournament.

Georgia take on Scotland in Invercargill (8:30 a.m. British time) buoyed by the efforts of Romania and full of belief that they too can give the Scots' pack a going over and perhaps go a step further and finish the job after Romania eventually lost 34-24.

In Wednesday's other game Canada take on Tonga in Pool A in Whangarei (6 a.m. British time) hoping to make it a World Cup hat-trick of victories over the Pacific islanders following successes in the 1987 and 2003 tournaments.

When those games are over it will leave Russia, in their debut World Cup, as the only team still to play and they will make their belated bow against the United States in New Plymouth on Thursday.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)