DUNEDIN Georgia and Romania play their own mini World Cup final in the tournament's only game in Palmerstone North on Wednesday (0630 GMT) with the two eastern European rivals each desperate to chalk up their first victory.

Both teams have rested players in other Pool B matches to focus on this one and there is little to choose between them.

They have met 14 times, all in the last 13 years, with 18th-ranked Romania winning eight of the games and 14th-ranked Georgia taking six, including four of the last five.

To say the teams know each other well is an understatement, as Georgia captain Irakli Abuseridze has played in 12 of the 14 games and Romania's Constantin Petre in nine of them.

"It's true what everyone has been saying of course, it's a very important game for both teams," said Romania coach Romeo Gontineac, who faced Georgia nine times as a player.

"It's not so much a rivalry, it's just that we are at the same level and play a similar style of rugby. The guys are quite positive and looking forward to this game."

Romania captain Marius Tincu will win his 50th cap in the match.