WELLINGTON New Zealand's rugby World Cup hopes will, rightly or wrongly, rest on the slim shoulders of a 22-year-old flyhalf with just seven tests to his name after Aaron Cruden was elevated into the starting role for the All Blacks on Monday.

The Manawatu flyhalf was not even selected for the original squad and it was only when Daniel Carter tore a tendon in his groin nine days ago that Cruden, who said he had been planning a holiday to Disneyland, joined the squad.

He was then thrust into the cauldron when Carter's replacement Colin Slade suffered a groin injury in the All Blacks 33-10 quarter-final victory over Argentina on Sunday and now Cruden will guide the team in their semi-final against Australia in Auckland next weekend.

"I was pretty nervous," Cruden said after he played about 30 minutes of the quarter-final. "A week ago I was watching the games on TV and now I'm playing in them. It is surreal.

"I was supposed to be on holiday now. I'd probably be in LA doing the Disneyland thing. But the holiday can wait."

Slade's injury forced the All Blacks to call in Stephen Donald for the final two weeks of the competition and Cruden will now step in as first choice flyhalf.

"Last week, he was skateboarding round Palmerston North having a couple of beers and watching us play," coach Graham Henry told reporters in Auckland.

"Now he's the number one, number 10 in the country. It's a big challenge but last weekend (he) handled the situation particularly well."

The elevation of Cruden to the pivotal role will no doubt cause concerns for New Zealand's rugby fans hoping the team can first beat the Wallabies for the first time at the World Cup then go on to win the Webb Ellis trophy.

Carter was seen as one of the vital cogs the All Blacks needed to ensure they won the tournament and his absence only ratcheted up the pressure on the team and his understudies.

Cruden's test appearances have been limited and while he takes the defensive line on with a flat attacking style, his tactical, and goal, kicking have been inconsistent.

Henry, however, said that scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who slotted seven penalties against the Pumas, would probably start against the Wallabies and not only assume the goalkicking role but also be expected to take on greater responsibility running the game.

"Piri at nine (scrumhalf) he can navigate the side well from there," Henry said. "Having a young 10 with him I think it will be very important he takes up more navigating the side."

COMPOSED PLAY

While the All Blacks undoubtedly miss Carter's game management, the fact the rest of the team has taken on more responsibility will at least soothe some nerves.

The victory over Argentina showed the All Blacks, who were accused after their 2007 quarter-final loss to France of appearing like rabbits getting caught in headlights when things did not run their way, can handle pressure and grind out a win.

On Sunday, they stuck to their game plan, built phases, and kept the scoreboard ticking over through Weepu's right boot, which was noted by the players.

"This type of game was really good for us, especially having to close the game out," lock Sam Whitelock told reporters. "We really felt good to tick that box.

"The style Argentina play makes it really hard. We just stuck to our plan and it worked."

Henry's side, who had entered the 2007 knockout stages underdone after barely being tested during the pool phases, will also enter their semi-final having had three tough matches.

Their 41-10 victory over Tonga in the opening match was far closer than many had expected it would be or what the scoreboard showed, while the 37-17 victory over France and win over Argentina tested their mettle and ability to handle pressure.

They do, however, face injury concerns with several players battling knocks.

Captain Richie McCaw is also suffering persistent pain from a nagging foot problem that required surgery earlier this year and his inclusion to oppose Australia's David Pocock is crucial as the All Blacks do not have another specialist openside flanker in the squad.

Pocock's influence was evident in their 11-9 win over South Africa on Sunday when Heinrich Brussow went off injured after just 20 minutes, which allowed the Wallabies' pack to slow down the ball and gave them time to organise their defence and stop the world champions behind the advantage line.

Another pleasing factor will be the fact loosehead prop Tony Woodcock is back to his destructive best and they will be able to target the Wallabies at the scrum and upset the quality of ball they give halfbacks Will Genia and Quade Cooper.

"It's all very well having the knowledge of what we are trying to do, but it is being out there in the heat of battle doing it, and that is the challenge for these guys," Henry said.

"It is important that we train so they are in good shape for Sunday. Just doing that is important. A lot will be mental and not physical."

(Additional reporting by Ossian Shine in Auckland; Editing by John O'Brien)