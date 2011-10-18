New Zealand All Blacks' Aaron Cruden takes part in a training session in Auckland October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

AUCKLAND Aaron Cruden, a survivor of testicular cancer who had not even been born when New Zealand won their only rugby World Cup, has been elevated to the status of national hero after his sudden call-up to the All Blacks' side.

Cruden had been planning a holiday to Disneyland with his girlfriend but will now fill the boots of the mighty Dan Carter and start at flyhalf against France on Sunday in a repeat of 1987 final.

As a child Cruden watched highlights of New Zealand's triumph over France at Eden Park and, like all young Kiwi boys, played rugby in the backyard and pretended he was kicking the winning goal or scoring the winning try in a World Cup.

Carter's serious groin injury while practising goal kicking during the pool stages stunned a rugby-mad nation.

In his absence, Colin Slade stepped up to the number one spot and Cruden, who had been dropped after starting for the first time against Australia in September last year, was called up as cover.

After Slade also succumbed to a groin injury in the quarter-final against Argentina, Cruden took the field to partner scrumhalf Piri Weepu, who had assumed Carter's goal-kicking role.

Weepu kicked his goals, converting seven penalties in a row, and Cruden played with increasing authority against the rugged physical challenge of the Pumas. The All Blacks duly won and a new starting halfback combination was born.

CANCER SCARE

Cruden's performance in the semi-final against Australia, where the All Blacks were magnificent in the first 20 minutes, silenced any remaining doubters.

His running was incisive, his tactical kicking adroit and he took a dropped goal opportunity with an unhurried maturity.

"His genuine maturity and calmness was the standout for me," former Wallaby captain Nick Farr-Jones wrote in a newspaper column.

"New Zealand have found their heir of the king of number 10s, Dan Carter."

Shortly after graduating from high school, Cruden was struck by testicular cancer which spread to his lungs. He endured more than two months' chemotherapy but recovered quickly to lead the New Zealand under-20 side.

"I suppose I've had a number of experiences in my life that I've been able to draw strength from," Cruden told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's going to be another fantastic experience on Sunday night. I dreamed of it as a little fellow.

"I was practising kicking the winning goal and scoring the winning try. I have the opportunity to play in a rugby World Cup final so it's pretty special."

Carter, who had been regarded not only in New Zealand as essential to the All Blacks' hopes of winning the World Cup after 24 fruitless years, has remained with the All Blacks' camp.

"Dan is always floating around the hotel, he's been very positive, always smiling," Cruden said. "He sent me a text before the semi-final wishing me all the best. I will definitely be going to him and picking his brains."

Cruden, though, drew the line at replacing Carter in a celebrated underwear advertisement. "No," he smiled. "I think Dan will keep doing that."

