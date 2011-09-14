New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw speaks during a news conference after the All Blacks Captain's run ahead of their Rugby World Cup opening match against Tonga, in Auckland September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

HAMILTON, New Zealand New Zealand celebrations for captain Richie McCaw's 100-cap milestone were tempered on Wednesday when flyhalf Dan Carter was ruled out of their rugby World Cup match against Japan with persistent back soreness.

Carter, who suffered a back strain in the All Blacks' 41-10 win over Tonga in the tournament opener, was initially named in the starting 15 for Friday's game but it was clear the injury had not fully healed during a light training session, the team said in a statement.

"The key thing is that Daniel had been recovering well from a stiff lower back," All Blacks doctor Deb Robinson said.

"However, he pulled up sore at an indoor training session this morning so we have made the decision not to risk him for the Japan match and we will aim to have him back fully training next week in preparation for the France test."

The All Blacks play their pool match against World Cup nemesis France on September 24 in Auckland and the news of Carter's injury is likely to prompt some hand-wringing amongst New Zealand fans in the lead-up.

The Carter setback means a promotion for stand-in Colin Slade to the starting 15 while forcing a bench reshuffle. Scrumhalf Jimmy Cowan comes in as a replacement with Piri Weepu providing cover for Slade.

The injury also took some of the gloss off the All Blacks' team announcement for the match against Japan's 'Brave Blossoms', which will see skipper McCaw become the first player to win 100 international caps for New Zealand when he runs out at Hamilton's Waikato stadium.

McCaw earned man-of-the-match honours in his 2001 debut against Ireland and has captained the side since Tana Umaga retired after the 2005 grand slam tour of Britain and Ireland.

The milestone was a "truly remarkable achievement," All Blacks coach Graham Henry told media in Hamilton on Wednesday after the team was released.

"His steel, his bravery, his ability to lead by example, the respect the players have for him ...

"I think, more importantly, he's an inspirational person for New Zealanders, and the team, by being the person that he is and the way he plays the game," Henry added.

Fullback Mils Muliaina has been recalled to the side to win his 99th cap, as he continues his battle with Israel Dagg for the starting spot for the rest of the tournament.

'OLD BULL'

Despite scoring two tries in the All Blacks' 41-10 win over Tonga in an impressive return to the side, Dagg will not even warm the bench for the game against the Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Referring to the fullbacks battle, Henry said there was still plenty to play for as Muliaina strives to avoid getting stranded on 99 tests.

"You've got the old bull and the new bull and it's a good contest," said Henry. "But if you don't give the old bull a chance, he's not going to be able to show what he can do and he's showed this country for 98 test matches what he can do.

"He's often been the number one fullback playing the game. It's just trying to get that balance right so both have an opportunity to show that they're good enough."

Henry admitted there had been some thought given to the idea of playing both players in the starting side at some point in the tournament, with Muliaina at fullback and Dagg on the wing, however, he had his doubts about such a move.

"I think, personally, that Israel is a better fullback than a wing and that's understandable. He's played most of his rugby at fullback. As everybody knows, fullbacks and wings need similar skills, so that opportunity is a possibility."

Henry has named Andy Ellis to start at scrumhalf in place of Cowan, while shifting utility back Richard Kahui, who also scored two tries against Tonga, to left wing to allow Cory Jane to start the game on the right.

Centre Conrad Smith also returns to the side for his 50th test and recommences his combination with Ma'a Nonu, who has shifted back to his more preferred position of inside centre after he played centre at Eden Park.

The All Blacks have also welcomed back loose forward Adam Thomson back from an elbow injury he suffered in the All Blacks' 25-20 loss to Australia in the Tri-Nations decider in Brisbane on August 27. He has been named at number eight.

Hooker Keven Mealamu also returns to the side in what is essentially a full-strength pack, with Sam Whitelock resuming his locking partnership with Brad Thorn after he was on the bench last week.

(Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)