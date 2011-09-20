New Zealand's hard-running number eight Kieran Read expects to return to full training next week and should be available for the All Blacks' final rugby World Cup pool game against Canada on October 2.

Read suffered a high ankle sprain against Australia in the final Tri-Nations match on August 27 but was retained in the All Blacks World Cup squad in the hope he may recover in time for the knockout phase.

"The ankle is coming on really well and I had a good session today," Read told reporters on Tuesday in Christchurch, where the All Blacks are training ahead of their match against France on Saturday.

"I did some scrum work and wrestling today and it's a matter of getting some load on it," added the 25-year-old, who is considered almost as crucial to the All Blacks chances of winning the Webb Ellis trophy as captain Richie McCaw and flyhalf Daniel Carter.

"I am not 100 percent but I hope to train a normal full week on it next week. I did some easy stepping on it in a straight line and I need to look after it and get it right for next week.

"I am in a good frame of mind and it all points to being right but I won't know until I get to that point," he said.

Both McCaw and Carter, who withdrew from the All Blacks side to play Japan on Friday, are expected back for the crunch match against France at Eden Park.

McCaw suffered a calf strain and was a late withdrawal from the match where he would have earned his 100th test cap and become the first player to achieve the milestone for the All Blacks.

Carter was struggling with a back injury sustained in the opening match against Tonga.

All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith said both McCaw and Carter had trained well on Monday, though Carter was still a bit stiff.

"The positive thing is that he goal-kicked," Smith said of Carter's workout. "That's a really good sign because that's pretty difficult."

The All Blacks side to play France in a match that is expected to determine which team wins Pool A will be named on Thursday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington)