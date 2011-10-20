New Zealand All Blacks' Victor Vito (centre R) hugs Aaron Cruden after their Rugby World Cup semi-final match victory against Australia Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland October 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

AUCKLAND New Zealand coach Graham Henry on Friday kept faith with the players that overcame Australia when he named an unchanged team for the World Cup final against France at Eden Park on Sunday.

Henry's team beat Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 in the semi-finals last Sunday to set up a repeat of the 1987 final, the only time the All Blacks have claimed the Webb Ellis trophy.

The only change was on the bench with the versatile Adam Thomson replacing Victor Vito in the specialist loose forward role.

"This is the biggest game of the players' lives and there is obvious excitement and anticipation at what lies ahead," Henry said in a statement.

"To be playing in the final of the rugby World Cup in front of our home crowd is going to be massive and a very special occasion for the team as well as the fans."

Captain Richie McCaw will again lead the side, in his 103rd test, and will join Jerome Kaino and Keiran Read in setting a record for the most experienced loose forward combination for the All Blacks, playing their 21st test together.

McCaw, Rodney So'oialo and Jerry Collins played 20 tests together as a combination.

Keven Mealamu will also join Sean Fitzpatrick as the most capped All Blacks hooker when he makes his 92nd test appearance on Sunday. Only McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina (100) have played more tests for the All Blacks.

The All Blacks meet France at 2100 (9 a.m. British time) on Sunday at Eden Park, while Australia and Wales play the third place playoff later on Friday with kickoff at 2030.

New Zealand: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Richard Kahui, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brad Thorn, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Andrew Hore, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Ali Williams, 19-Adam Thomson, 20-Andy Ellis, 21-Stephen Donald, 22-Sonny Bill Williams

(Editing by Justin Palmer)