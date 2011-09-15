HAMILTON, New Zealand All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina have been forced to pull out of their Pool A clash against Japan on Friday after suffering leg injuries.

Keven Mealamu will lead the side in the absence of McCaw, who was set to become the first All Black to win 100 caps in the match in Hamilton.

The openside flanker McCaw had suffered a minor calf strain in his left leg, the team said on Thursday.

Muliaina had a tight right hamstring while Israel Dagg, who is battling with the 98-test veteran for the starting fullback's role, sustained an abdominal strain on Wednesday.

"It was a bad day at the office as far as injuries are concerned but the good news is that all the injuries are not serious," All Blacks' doctor Deb Robinson said in a statement.

"There would be risk of further injury to these players if we let them play so we have withdrawn them.

"We will now concentrate on their rehabilitation with the aim of getting them ready to resume training next week to prepare for the France test (on September 24)."

The injuries to McCaw and Muliaina forced a reshuffle with Isaia Toeava coming in at fullback while Adam Thomson shifts from number eight to openside flanker.

Victor Vito will come off the replacements' bench and play number eight with lock Anthony Boric to come into the replacements.

McCaw, Muliaina and Dagg join flyhalf Dan Carter in the treatment room in the leadup to the France match at Eden Park which could double as a decider for who tops Pool A.

Number eight Kieran Read is still recovering from an ankle strain and will not be available until at least the final pool game against Canada on October 2.

