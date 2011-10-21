AUCKLAND All Blacks captain Richie McCaw epitomises all the mythical pioneer virtues New Zealanders revere in a game invented in Victorian England and embraced by a distant colony.

McCaw, still only 30, has been the world's outstanding loose forward since he was named man-of-the-match following his debut against Ireland at Lansdowne Road a decade ago.

All that is missing is a World Cup and, after the bitter humiliation of leading his country in the shock quarter-final loss to France four years ago, McCaw now has the opportunity to avenge that dark day in Cardiff against the same opponents at Eden Park on Sunday.

New Zealand backs coach Wayne Smith was invited this week to give his appraisal of a man rated as the best openside flanker in the history of a team which has abounded in great loose forwards.

"He's bright, he's humble, he comes from a rural background, he's tough, he never gets too far ahead of himself and he's hugely resilient," Smith said.

"I think we have seen that in the last few weeks when, although he hasn't been able to train much, he's kept his performance high. He can play the game in the head and he is mentally tough.

"I think this team is a reflection of him. These guys here are mentally tough, they're hugely committed and they're bright. He's had a really, really positive influence on the All Blacks."

PHYSICAL RESILIENCE

McCaw's mental and physical resilience in an increasingly crowded international schedule with ever more brutal physical demands is astonishing. In the most recent example he showed no effects in the semi-final against Australia of the chronic foot injury which has reduced his training to the minimum.

Born in rural Canterbury, the son of a farmer father and schoolteacher mother, he was thrust into the All Blacks' side for their 2001 tour of England, Ireland and Argentina after only eight minutes of Super 14 rugby.

Recurring concussions in his early years interrupted his progress but he still quickly made the openside position his own with his phenomenal ability to take control at the breakdown.

McCaw broadened his role of scavenger and turnover specialist to ball-runner, creator and finisher and his performances against the 2005 British and Irish Lions, in company with the equally talented flyhalf Daniel Carter, were sublime.

Opponents have complained that McCaw frequently infringes the laws of the game and has received preferential treatment from referees. His supporters say he is doing what any good flanker would do by calculating how each individual referee interprets the breakdown.

Michael Jones, the great openside flanker in the 1987 World Cup winning side, has been unstinting in his admiration of McCaw, saying he has re-defined the position so it was now both "constructive and destructive".

McCaw captained his country for the first time at the age of 23 against Wales and was the natural successor when Tana Umaga retired two years later.

The All Blacks then went into the 2007 World Cup as strong favourites, only to falter at the first knockout hurdle when they lost to France in Cardiff.

Questions were raised back home at the team's performance in general and McCaw's captaincy in particular, with the critics wondering why New Zealand did not attempt a drop goal which would have given them victory.

McCaw, who looked a shattered man after the match, was at a loss for an explanation.

"If I knew the answers we would have sorted it out. We will be thinking about it for a long time," he said.

After much debate, New Zealand stuck with McCaw and head coach Graham Henry and the pair are now poised to guide the All Blacks to their first World Cup since 1987, despite the loss through injury of Carter.

"Richie has been huge," Carter said this week. "He's been frustrated by the injury and not being able to train but his captaincy has grown to a new level at this World Cup.

"He's a real leader. The fact he's not been able to train but has put in the performances that he has in the games is fantastic. The guys really follow his actions."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)