AUCKLAND New Zealand have already been installed as short-priced favourites to win their second rugby World Cup next week in the final against France but coach Graham Henry has warned players and fans against premature celebrations.

Henry's team were clinically efficient as they dismantled Tri-Nations champions Australia 20-6 on Sunday at Eden Park to set up a repeat of the first World Cup final in 1987 against Marc Lievremont's side, who scraped to a 9-8 victory over 14-man Wales on Saturday.

"I thought today was an outstanding performance. I thought the boys were very heroic out there. I'm very proud of them," Henry told reporters after they completely outplayed Robbie Dean's team on Sunday.

"The guys' character was superb tonight and you can't ask for more than that. Everyone who took to the field gave 100 percent.

"It's a good feeling, but the job isn't done. We need to build towards next week and do the same again, hopefully."

The All Blacks beat France 37-17 in pool play earlier in the tournament and Lievremont's side are the first team to make a final having lost two pool matches during the tournament -- they followed up their loss to the All Blacks with a 19-14 loss to Tonga in Wellington.

They were also less than convincing on Saturday as they struggled to beat Wales, though captain Richie McCaw echoed his coach's comments and was not allowing his team, or the rugby-mad New Zealand public, to get ahead of themselves.

"We're going to have to get our feet back on the ground and put in a performance of the same level, if not better next week," McCaw said.

"They (France) love giving themselves a chance and they'll get up for it. She's all on."

France have been the All Blacks' bete noir at the global showpiece, beating them in the 1999 semi-finals after an amazing second-half turnaround, while they also bundled them out of the 2007 quarter-finals.

France were also the last team to win on Eden Park, in 1994 when fullback Jean-Luc Sadourny finished off "the try from the end of the world" to give them a 23-20 victory.

France's assistant coach Emile Ntamack was in that 1994 team, while Lievremont was in the 1999 team that came from 14 points down to beat the All Blacks 43-31 at Twickenham.

Lievremont has fallen out with his players, calling them "spoiled brats" earlier on Sunday, and said if they listened to him in the build-up to the final his message would be the same as Henry's.

"The problem is we are not world champions yet and we just qualified for the final," he said after telling reporters that a group of players had disobeyed team orders and gone out drinking after their win over Wales.

"This reminds me of 1999 when there were four days of celebration for the semi-final (win)."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)