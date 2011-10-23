AUCKLAND New Zealand's 8-7 victory over France in the World Cup final was hardly built on free-flowing champagne rugby but the All Blacks were happy enough to win ugly and end the 24-year wait to be crowned world champions.

Number eight Kieran Read, who came through an injury-hindered start to the tournament, was full of praise for his team mates and the character they showed to grind out a result against an inspired France side at Eden Park.

"It is just unbelievable ... just the stuff we've had to get through -- it has been a long time coming. So right now it is awesome, mate," he said.

"We expected it (from the French) no doubt about that -- they are a quality outfit. It is just guts ... this team is really strong, it was just backing ourselves. You have got to be happy with a win wherever it comes from.

"We just had to back ourselves. Our discipline was outstanding -- it is just character and there is plenty of that in the group.

"I just feel like falling over, my legs are giving way. It is awesome, the ride it has been, the way the nation has supported us. It has been unbelievable."

Fullback Israel Dagg, who scored the opening try of the World Cup against Tonga and was one of the standout players of the tournament, was equally emotional.

"We're just so stoked to grind out that win and win the World Cup for New Zealand," he said.

The 23-year-old, who was not even born the last time the All Blacks won the World Cup in 1987, said he could not wait to celebrate the victory with his parents.

"I'm pretty sure they're up in the stands having a few tears, letting it all soak in but I just can't wait to see them at the hotel and have a little hug with mum and dad," he said.

"I'm sure they'll be emotional, I'm just so stoked, words can't explain it to be honest."

Replacement flyhalf Stephen Donald played the last six minutes of the first half and the whole of the second, calmly slotting the penalty that ultimately proved decisive.

It was a remarkable turnaround for a player who was New Zealand's fourth choice at the tournament after the injured Dan Carter, Colin Slade and Aaron Cruden.

It was Donald's first taste of action at the tournament and came only a couple of weeks after he was called into the squad while fishing for whitebait on the Waikato river.

"Didn't he do well? Steve Donald... superb!" said coach Graham Henry, with Read adding: "Stephen Donald? He's gone through a lot, but that's just courage. You have got to hand it to him. That is pretty special."

